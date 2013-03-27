BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
HONG KONG, March 27 China shares eked out a first gain in three days, as strength in the financial and property sectors outweighed weakness in liquor producers after local media reported Premier Li Keqiang repeated his call for "clean government" at a cabinet-level meeting.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended a choppy Wednesday session up 0.3 percent at 2,583.5. The Shanghai Composite Index inched 0.2 percent higher. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FY ended Dec 2016 bank profit before tax of 3.28 billion naira versus 2.99 billion naira year ago
* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH TRIVECTOR FOR 850 M² IN POSTHORNET NEW-BUILD PROJECT AT LUND CENTRAL STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)