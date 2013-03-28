HONG KONG, March 28 Chinese shares suffered
their worst daily loss in nearly a month on Thursday, with banks
taking the biggest hit after they were ordered to tighten
control over wealth management products and improve
transparency.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 3.3 percent at 2,499.3. The
Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.8 percent as bourse
volume climbed to its highest since March 21.
For both indexes, this was their worst daily showing since
March 4, when they tumbled 4.6 and 3.6 percent, respectively.
The move on banks is China's latest in warding off potential
risks to the financial system and comes after an instrument sold
through Hua Xia Bank failed to pay its annualised
return while China's CITIC Trust announced a delay in payment on
a wealth product late last year.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)