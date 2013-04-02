HONG KONG, April 2 China CSI 300 index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, led lower by pharmaceutical stocks after a newspaper reported that proposed drug price reforms may hurt distributors' profits.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.3 percent at 2,486.4 Points, its lowest close since Jan. 11.

The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)