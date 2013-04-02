BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
HONG KONG, April 2 China CSI 300 index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, led lower by pharmaceutical stocks after a newspaper reported that proposed drug price reforms may hurt distributors' profits.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.3 percent at 2,486.4 Points, its lowest close since Jan. 11.
The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.