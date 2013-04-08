HONG KONG, April 8 Chinese shares closed at
their lowest since late December on Monday as markets reopened
after a holiday break, with bird flu worries dragging
tourism-related stocks lower while more sales curbs hurt the
property sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.5 percent at 2,472.3. The Shanghai
Composite Index shed 0.6 percent. Both closed at their
lowest levels since Dec. 27.
The two benchmarks also dipped below their respective
100-day moving averages, but only the Shanghai index finished
the day below that technical level for the first time since
mid-December.
Mainland markets were closed Thursday and Friday for
holidays.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)