HONG KONG, April 9 China shares posted their
first gain in about a week in tepid Tuesday trade, led by
strength in growth-sensitive sectors as tightening concerns
eased after data showed March inflation was weaker than
expected.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent, its first gain in seven
days. The Shanghai Composite Index had its first gain in
five days, climbing 0.6 percent to 2,225.8 to barely close above
its 100-day moving average at about 2,223.9.
Annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in March,
compared with a 2.4 percent Reuters consensus and February's 3.2
percent. Producer price deflation deepened, dropping 1.9 percent
in March, versus a 1.8 percent consensus and February's 1.6
percent annual drop.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)