HONG KONG, April 10 China shares ended a choppy
Wednesday session slightly lower after data showed the world's
second-largest economy unexpectedly slipped to a trade deficit
in March, with money supply and loan growth data due next.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,485.3. The
Shanghai Composite Index ended flat amid weak bourse
volume.
China posted a $884 million trade deficit in March as a
forecast-busting 14.1 percent year on year surge in imports
eclipsed export growth of 10 percent, falling just short of an
expected 10.5 percent rise.
