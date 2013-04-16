Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
HONG KONG, April 16 China shares ended higher for the first time in about a week on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as strength in the non-banking financial and property sectors outweighed weakness in commodities-related counters.
The CSI300 closed up 0.9 percent at 2,459.6, its first daily gain in five sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent in its first gain in four sessions.
BENGALURU, India, April 11 A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.