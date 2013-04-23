HONG KONG, April 23 China shares suffered their
worst daily loss in nearly a month on Tuesday after a weak
preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in April stoked
fears that economic growth will remain sluggish in the second
quarter.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 3.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index skidded 2.6 percent to 2,184.5. For
both, Tuesday was their worst daily loss since March 28.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to
50.5 in April from 51.6 in March. China's industry ministry said
separately that companies had no strong desire to invest given
weak demand and overcapacity.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)