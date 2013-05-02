HONG KONG May 2 China shares returned from a
long holiday on a weaker note on Thursday, as soft manufacturing
data and weak quarterly earnings put growth-sensitive counters
on the defensive.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed a choppy session up 0.1 percent. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,174.1,
closing just below its 200-day moving average for the first time
since Christmas Eve.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
50.6 in April from March's 11-month high of 50.9, while HSBC's
final PMI reading came in at 50.4 from March's 51.6.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed on Monday-Wednesday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim
Coghill)