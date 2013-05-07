HONG KONG May 7 China shares lingered at
two-week highs on Tuesday, as investors rotated out of recent
outperformers ahead of a slew of economic data that could offer
fresh clues on the recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session
up 0.2 percent at 2,235.6 points, and the CSI300 of
the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2
percent to 2,529.9 points. Both indexes hovered around two-week
highs.
China is set to release economic figures for April, starting
with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday, with money
supply and loan growth expected from Friday.
