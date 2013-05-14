UPDATE 1-Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
HONG KONG May 14 China shares suffered their worst daily loss in three weeks on Tuesday after a newspaper report stoked fears of further tightening on the property sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.1 percent at 2,217 points. The losses were the worst for both indexes since April 23.
The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday that developers looking to obtain pre-sales licenses for new housing projects in Beijing now require both the approval of the deputy mayor and the housing bureau. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.