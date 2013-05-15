HONG KONG May 15 China shares rebounded on Wednesday from a 1-1/2 week closing low, helped by strength in telecom equipment suppliers as Shanghai bourse volumes neared the year's lows.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,506.9 points. The Shanghai Composite Index, which ended Tuesday at its lowest since May 3, inched up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)