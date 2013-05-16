HONG KONG May 16 China shares posted their biggest daily gain in weeks on Thursday as investors joined a rally in the rebounding financial and property sectors while technology-related stocks were also strong.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.8 percent in its best percentage gain since April 24. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 2,251.7, its best day since May 3. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)