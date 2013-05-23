HONG KONG May 23 Shanghai shares posted their
worst loss in a month on Thursday, falling along with other
Asian stock markets after a private survey suggested
manufacturing activity in China contracted in May for the first
time since October.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.2 percent in its
biggest single-day decline since April 23. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed
down 1.3 percent at 2,582.9 points in its worst day since May
14.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May fell
to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion
from contraction for the first time in seven months. The final
HSBC PMI stood at 50.4 in April.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)