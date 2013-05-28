BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 28 China shares rose to their highest in just over two months on Tuesday, as investors chased a rally in the brokerage sector after an official news report raised hopes of improved profitability.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.7 percent to its highest close since March 6. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.2 percent at 2,321.3, its highest closing since March 25.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported that Haitong Securities executives pledged an acceleration in the transformation of its business. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal