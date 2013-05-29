BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
HONG KONG May 29 China shares pared midday gains to end flat in robust Wednesday trade, as strength in autos and property developers offset weakness in financial counters.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at 2,642.6 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago