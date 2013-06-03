HONG KONG, June 3 China shares stretched their
losing streak on Monday, after contrasting surveys of May
manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy
aggravated concerns that the central bank may tighten money
supply in June.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,602.6 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent. Both
indexes failed to hold on to slim midday gains.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for May came in on Saturday at 50.8, higher than an
expected 50.1, but the HSBC final PMI reading was 49.2, the
lowest since October 2012 and lower than the flash 49.6 reading.
Growth in the services sector also cooled.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)