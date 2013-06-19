HONG KONG, June 19 Shanghai shares closed at a
new six-month low on Wednesday, as a cash squeeze in mainland
money markets worsened and official news reports dampened hopes
for policy easing.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent
at 2,143.5 points, its lowest closing level since December. The
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings also shed 0.7 percent.
China's short-term funding costs extended their recent climb
on Wednesday, with the benchmark money market rate hitting fresh
multi-year highs, but traders brushed aside talk that the
central bank may cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) to
boost liquidity.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)