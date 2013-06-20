HONG KONG, June 20 China shares slumped to their
lowest levels since December on Thursday after a preliminary
survey showed manufacturing activity in the mainland hit a
nine-month low, aggravating jitters from a cash squeeze that is
threatening to overwhelm the interbank market.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares listings closed down 3.3 percent at 2,321.5 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8 percent.
Losses accelerated in the afternoon, pushing the CSI300
below chart support at about 2,346, a level that it bounced off
for more than week in December, pointing at more losses ahead.
Shanghai volumes remained anaemic, however, as China's two
shortest-term money rates spiked to record highs on Thursday,
with the central bank again ignoring market pressure to inject
funds into the market despite fresh evidence that the economy is
slowing.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.3 in
June from May's final reading of 49.2, drifting further away
from the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction.
It was the weakest level since September.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)