BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
HONG KONG, July 3 China shares fell from two-week highs on Wednesday, with the financial and property sectors the biggest drags following two surveys showing a subdued non-manufacturing sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent at 2,203.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent. Both had closed on Tuesday at their highest since June 21.
The headline services PMI published by the National Bureau of Statistics slipped to a 9-month low of 53.9 in June from May's 54.3, and the reading from a HSBC/Markit survey improved a touch to 51.3 from 51.2 in May. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.