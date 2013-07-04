HONG KONG, July 4 China shares reversed early
losses to test two-week highs on Thursday, thanks to strength in
property after solid monthly sales figures from two developers
and a steadier financial sector as money markets calmed.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.8 percent at 2,222 points after
starting down nearly 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
rose 0.6 percent.
Both indexes tested their highest intra-day levels since
June 24 in afternoon trade. The financial sector pared losses,
helping the markets change course as money market rates returned
to their normal range before last month's cash crunch.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)