HONG KONG May 13 China shares posted a second loss in three sessions, as Ping An Insurance fell sharply after a three-month ban was imposed on its brokerage unit for helping list a fraudulent Chinese company.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,241.9.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that Ping An Securities, a unit of Ping An Insurance, will face a three-month ban from underwriting after it helped fraudulent firm Wanfu Biotechnology list in 2011.