HONG KONG May 20 China shares posted their
fourth-straight gain on Monday, helped by financials and
consumer discretionary counters after data showed new home
prices rose in April at their fastest year-on-year pace in two
years.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
ended up 0.8 percent at 2,300 points in the strongest
bourse volume since early March.
For both, it was their fourth consecutive day of gains.
