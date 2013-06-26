HONG KONG, June 26 China shares closed little changed on Wednesday after comments by the central bank failed to end worries about a cash crunch, with financials remaining weak as China's short-term borrowing rates declined for a fourth day.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings edged up 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent at 1,951.49 points.

Both indexes have fallen more than 9 percent since last Wednesday when a cash squeeze in the mainland started to worsen. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)