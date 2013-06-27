BRIEF-Bank Audi says Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors
HONG KONG, June 27 China shares surrendered early gains on Thursday and ended lower, as market sentiment remained fragile despite signs that a cash crunch in the banking sector was easing.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,950.01 points while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.4 percent, hovering around its lowest since December 2012. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million