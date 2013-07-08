HONG KONG, July 8 China shares tumbled from a
two-week high on Monday after Beijing pledged to cut off credit
to industries plagued by overcapacity, triggering losses across
the board ahead of a slew of economic data.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 2.8 percent at 2,163.6 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.4 percent. Both had
closed on Friday at their highest since June 21.
Beijing is due to report June inflation on Tuesday and trade
on Wednesday, with loan growth money supply data expected by
July 15. Second quarter GDP growth is due on July 15, as are
monthly urban investment, industrial output and retail sales
figures.
Asian markets weakened on Monday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)