HONG KONG, July 16 China share indexes eked out slim gains on Tuesday, with strength in technology counters offsetting weakness in cyclical sectors after an official news report deepened uncertainty over the extent of Beijing's tolerance for slower economic growth.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent at 2,317.9 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3 percent as bourse volumes sank for a third-straight session.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday in a front page editorial that quarterly or annual economic growth rates of below 7 percent would not affect China's long-term goal of structural adjustment. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)