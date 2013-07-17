BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
HONG KONG, July 17 China shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday as weakness in the financial sector offset strength in coal and cement counters following favourable operational and sales data.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended down 1.5 percent at 2,282.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3