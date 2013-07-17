HONG KONG, July 17 China shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday as weakness in the financial sector offset strength in coal and cement counters following favourable operational and sales data.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended down 1.5 percent at 2,282.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)