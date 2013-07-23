July 23 China shares posted their best day in
two weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by local media reports seen as
clarifying official tolerance for slowing growth and a reported
delay in resuming new A-share listings.
Railway and construction material stocks jumped as volumes
spiked after the official Shanghai Securities News said Beijing
may use investments in high-speed railways to help reduce
overcapacity in sectors such as cement and steel.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 2.9 percent at 2,265.9 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2 percent in their
respective best daily gains since July 11.
Gains came in the highest Shanghai volume in almost two
weeks as buying interest waned in afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)