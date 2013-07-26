July 26 China shares cut weekly gains with a third-straight daily loss on Friday, dragged by some commodities-related counters after China's industry ministry ordered companies across 19 industries to close outdated capacity by the end of September.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.5 percent at 2,010.9 points as bourse volume sank to its weakest in more than two weeks.

On the week, the indexes rose 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

While shares of smaller cement producer BBMG Corp dived 3.3 percent, Anhui Conch Cement jumped 3.1 percent, on expectations that industrial consolidation will benefit sector heavyweights. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)