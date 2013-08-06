HONG KONG Aug 6 China shares reversed early losses to stretch a winning streak on Tuesday, as strength in automakers accelerated after Nissan reported slight growth in China car sales in July from a decline the previous month.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent at 2,293.6 points for its sixth-straight daily gain. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which makes vehicles in partnership with Hong Kong-listed Dongfeng Automobile Group , said sales in China rose 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to a 7.7 percent on-year decline in June. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)