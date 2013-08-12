Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Aug 12 China shares soared to their highest closing levels since mid-June on Monday, as solid Chinese economic data released late Friday buoyed cyclical sectors from financials and property to coal and cement.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.9 percent at 2,352.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Both hit their highest closing levels since June 19.
Gains came in the heaviest Shanghai volume since July 11. Data released after markets shut on Friday showed that new bank loans and money supply grew better than expected in July, even though a broad measure of liquidity fell from the previous month. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.