Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
HONG KONG, July 24 China shares slipped for the first time in three days, dragged down by banks after a preliminary survey showed manufacturing activity in the mainland sank to an 11-month low in July.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,249.2 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent.
Chinese banks were a key weakness, paring or reversing gains made on Tuesday on concerns of more fundraising in the sector after regulators approved a plan for China Merchants Bank to issue 3 billion new A-shares.
Further dimming sentiment, China's flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.7 this month from June's final reading of 48.2 as new orders faltered and a sub-index measuring employment sank to its weakest since March 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.