BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 6 Shanghai shares climbed to an 11-week closing high on Friday, helped by counters linked to sea transport after local media reported that Shanghai's free-trade zone has proposed easier rules for shipping firms.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.8 percent at 2,140 points, its highest closing since June 19. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.7 percent.
On the week, they gained 2 and 1.9 percent, respectively. This is their second straight weekly gain.
Beijing is due to release August trade data on Sunday, inflation on Monday, then industrial output, retail sales and urban investment on Tuesday. Money supply and loan growth data is expected from Sunday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.