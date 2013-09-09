Sept 9 Shanghai shares started the week with
their biggest daily gain in nine months, thanks to a batch of
solid August economic data and hopes that regulators will allow
banks to issue preferred shares.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 3.4 percent at
2,212.5 points, its biggest daily gain since surging 4.3 percent
on Dec. 14, 2012. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings jumped 3.5 percent.
Traders cited a report on the Money Week magazine website
that Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China
Minsheng Bank, Ping An Bank and
Everbright Bank may issue preferred shares to meet
core capital requirements.
Analyst say preferred shares are typically not publicly
traded and have less of a diluting impact on existing stakes.
Shanghai-related counters, which have risen recently, again
had solid gains after the official Shanghai Securities News
reported on Monday that companies operating in the city's new
free-trade zone may enjoy special tax exemptions.
Official data early on Monday showed China's annual consumer
inflation was 2.6 percent in August, in line with market
expectations. Producer prices fell 1.6 percent last month from a
year earlier, slightly less than an expected fall of 1.8
percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)