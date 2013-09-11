HONG KONG, Sept 11 China shares closed at their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, lifted again by the shipping sector after official media reported that a draft of the policies on the Shanghai free-trade zone may be released this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.3 percent at 2,482.9 points, its highest closing level since June 7. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent.

Gains in Shanghai came in the strongest volumes since Oct. 18, 2010. On Wednesday, the official Shanghai Securities News reported that a draft policy outlining financial and industrial reforms could be released this week.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)