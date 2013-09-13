Sept 13 China shares ended their best week since February on a sombre note on Friday, as investors booked profits on cyclical counters from banks to materials which led gains earlier this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,488.9 points in its first loss in six days. The benchmark jumped 5.6 percent this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which closed on Thursday at a three-month high, fell 0.9 percent but soared 4.5 percent this week. Losses on Friday moved it away from its most technically overbought level since July 2009.

Both indexes had their best weeks since the one ended Feb. 1. While Shanghai volume on Friday was the weakest this week, total weekly week was the biggest since November 2010. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)