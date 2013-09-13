Sept 13 China shares ended their best week since
February on a sombre note on Friday, as investors booked profits
on cyclical counters from banks to materials which led gains
earlier this week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,488.9 points in its
first loss in six days. The benchmark jumped 5.6 percent this
week.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which closed on
Thursday at a three-month high, fell 0.9 percent but soared 4.5
percent this week. Losses on Friday moved it away from its most
technically overbought level since July 2009.
Both indexes had their best weeks since the one ended Feb.
1. While Shanghai volume on Friday was the weakest this week,
total weekly week was the biggest since November 2010.
(Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)