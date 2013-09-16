BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
HONG KONG, Sept 16 China shares posted a second-straight daily loss on Monday, as investors kept rotating out of the financial counters that led a strong rally in previous weeks.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent at 2,478.4 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.
China Minsheng Bank reversed midday losses, ending up 3.5 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group at the midday trading break. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: