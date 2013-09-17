HONG KONG, Sept 17 China shares suffered their
biggest daily loss since July on Tuesday, as lukewarm August
foreign direct investment accelerated profit-taking ahead of a
two-day public holiday this week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 2.1 percent at 2,427.3 points in its
worst daily loss since July 29. The Shanghai Composite Index
also sank 2.1 percent, its biggest loss since July 8.
This was also their third-straight daily fall since closing
at 14-week highs last Thursday. Both are still up more than 6
percent from an Aug. 23 trough, a day after Beijing approved a
Shanghai free trade zone.
Financials, the biggest driver of the recent rally, led
Tuesday's losses, in the second-weakest Shanghai volumes in the
past week.
Official data in the morning showed China drew $8.4 billion
in foreign direct investment in August, up 0.6 percent from a
year ago. Data for August home prices is due on Wednesday.
Market watchers expect mainland markets to stay on the
defensive ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday on Thursday
and Friday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)