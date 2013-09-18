HONG KONG, Sept 18 China shares eked out their
first gains in four days on Wednesday, ending a
holiday-shortened week on a choppy note with benchmark indexes
posting their biggest weekly loss in two months.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.2 percent at 2,432.5 percent, but
sank 2.3 percent on the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3 percent,
but shed 2 percent this week.
This week's losses were their worst since the week that
ended July 19. Last week, both indexes posted their biggest
weekly gains since February.
Shanghai bourse volumes hit its lowest in almost a month on
Wednesday. Mainland China markets will be shut on Thursday and
Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival public holiday, resuming
trade on Monday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)