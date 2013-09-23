HONG KONG, Sept 23 China shares returned
strongly from a holiday break, outperforming most Asian markets
on Monday after a survey showed manufacturing activity in the
world's second-largest economy accelerated to a six-month high
this month.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 1.6 percent at 2,472.3 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3 percent. For both,
this was their second-straight daily gain.
The flash China HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
climbed to 51.2 in September from a final 50.1 reading in
August, hitting a high not seen since March. A breakdown of the
data showed 10 of 11 sub-indices rose.
Mainland Chinese markets were trading for the first time
since last Wednesday. They were shut Thursday and Friday for the
Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)