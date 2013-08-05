BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
HONG KONG Aug 5 China shares climbed to nearly three-week closing highs on Monday, helped by dairy producers on hopes of increased demand after China banned New Zealand milk power imports following a contamination scare at the country's Fonterra.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.38 percent at 2,278.3 points, its highest close since July 17. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.04 percent, to its highest close since July 16. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term Source text for Eikon:
* Says initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: