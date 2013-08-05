HONG KONG Aug 5 China shares climbed to nearly three-week closing highs on Monday, helped by dairy producers on hopes of increased demand after China banned New Zealand milk power imports following a contamination scare at the country's Fonterra.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.38 percent at 2,278.3 points, its highest close since July 17. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.04 percent, to its highest close since July 16. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)