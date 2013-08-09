HONG KONG Aug 9 China shares posted modest
gains on Friday in a tepid finish to their strongest week in
four, reversing losses after solid data showing
stronger-than-expected factory output in the world's
second-largest economy.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.4 percent at 2,286 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index also inched up 0.4 percent.
On the week, they gained 1.7 and 1.1 percent - their
respective best since the week that ended July 12.
China's industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above
expectations, while fixed-asset investment, an important driver
of economic activity, rose 20.1 percent in the first seven
months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Friday.
This came after official data in the morning showed China's
consumer inflation steadied in July although factory-gate
deflation persisted for a 17th month, pointing to monetary
policy on hold as Beijing tries to arrest a slowdown that has
run for more than two years.
