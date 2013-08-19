China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
HONG KONG Aug 19 China shares ended three straight sessions of losses in thin trading on Monday, with investors covering their short positions ahead of major corporate earnings later this month.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.2 percent at 2,331.43 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.8 percent.
On Friday, mainland indexes unexpectedly soared after heavy buying by China Everbright Securities Co. - blamed on a trading-system glitch - and then prices fell sharply. Everbright said it would not sell shares purchased as a result of Friday's internal trading error until further notice. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
