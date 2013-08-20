HONG KONG, August 20 China shares edged lower in
choppy Tuesday trade, with gains in industrial and
railway-related sectors offset by weakness in properties and
securities.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent
at 2,072.59 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.8 percent. Both veered
between negative and positive territory during the session.
Shares in Everbright Securities dropped the
maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai after trading resumed for
the first time since Friday, when a glitch in the brokerage's
trading system caused its accidental purchase of more than $1
billion of mainland shares.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)