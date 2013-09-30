HONG KONG, Sept 30 China shares outperformed the
rest of Asia on Monday as investors chased retailers ahead of a
one-week National Day holiday, helping the Shanghai benchmark
post its biggest quarterly gain in three years.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent
at 2,174.7 points, jumping 9.9 percent this quarter - its best
since the third quarter in 2010. Counters seen related to the
Shanghai free trade zone also rose after the initiative was
formally launched on Sunday.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings gained 0.6 percent on the day and 9.5 percent
in the third quarter.
Mainland Chinese markets will be shut Oct. 1-7 for the
Golden Week holiday and will resume trading next Tuesday.
