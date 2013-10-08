HONG KONG Oct 8 China shares made a robust
return from a week-long holiday, erasing Tuesday's initial
losses and rallying after a private survey of services growth
accelerated gains for retailers and property developers.
These sectors were boosted by strong Golden Week holiday
spending, but Chinese financials were mixed ahead of a slew of
official September economic data that could start with loan
growth and money supply later on Tuesday.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished up 1.4 percent at 2,441.8 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent, but
volumes were about 20 percent below the 20-day moving
average.
The Markit/HSBC services PMI for China for September,
released shortly after markets opened, dipped to 52.4 from
August's 52.8, still well above the 50 line that demarcates
expansion from contraction.
This compares to last week's official services PMI reading
that showed the sector expanded at the fastest pace in six
months in September. The divergence was starker between the
official and the HSBC surveys for manufacturing activities.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)