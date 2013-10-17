HONG KONG Oct 17 China shares ended lower for a
third straight session, as profit-taking erased gains for
companies seen as linked to the Shanghai free trade zone and
investors awaited a batch of economic data.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished down 0.3 percent at 2,413.3 points on
Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2
percent. Both indexes reversed early gains.
Beijing is due to release September data for industrial
output, retail sales and urban investment at 0200 GMT on Friday.
Third-quarter GDP figures are also expected.
China's annual economic growth is forecast to have quickened
in the quarter after slowing through the first half of the year,
but the pick-up is expected to be short-lived as the government
pushes on with its reform agenda.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)