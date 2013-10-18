HONG KONG Oct 18 China shares lost ground this
week, though they rose on Friday, with the financial sector
leading index gains after key Chinese data came in broadly
within expectations.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished up 0.5 percent for the day at 2,426.1
points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent.
Both had closed on Thursday at their lowest since Sept. 30.
The indexes each posted their first weekly loss in three,
sliding 1.7 and 1.5 percent, respectively.
China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its
fastest pace this year and in line with expectations. Still, the
country's statistics bureau said that growth showed signs of
slowing in September.
September fixed asset investment and retail sales both came
in slightly weaker than expectations, while factory output
slightly topped consensus but still slowed from August.
