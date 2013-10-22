HONG KONG Oct 22 China shares slid, largely due
to falls in property shares after data indicating rapid rises in
home prices in major cities made investors worry new curbs could
be imposed on the sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished down 1 percent at 2,445.9 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent. Losses cut by
about half the gains from the previous two sessions.
Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cites climbed
9.1 percent last month from a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations, the biggest rise since the National Bureau of
Statistics changed the way it calculated home-price changes in
January 2011.
Shares of companies with links to Tianjin rose on Tuesday
after the official China Securities Journal reported that the
northeastern Chinese port city is likely to win approval for its
own free trade zone.
Those linked to the Shanghai FTZ, launched in late
September, were hit by another bout of profit-taking.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)